× Suspect arrested in thefts from Hamden senior living facility

HAMDEN — Police arrested a suspect who they say entered several apartments in a senior living facility.

Last Friday, police were called to Larson Place Senior Living Facility, 1450 Whitney Avenue on the report of a suspicious person. They learned that Camile Dzemailoska was observed by staff “going in and out” of several of the resident’s apartments. When confronted, she advised an employee that she was an aide for a resident. She was s then asked to leave. A short time later, a resident reported that she was missing a large sum of money. Police believe Dzemailoska illegally entered numerous apartments, stealing money and jewelry.

Dzemailoska was arrested in Cheshire and a search of her motor vehicle led to the discovery of several pieces of stolen jewelry.

Police charged Camile Dzemailoska, 40, of Naugatuck with 5 counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree, Larceny in the 6th Degree and Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree. Dzemailoska was freed on $15,000.00 bond, and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on January 31.