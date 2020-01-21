AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Tickets going for as low as $5 for UConn Women v. Tennessee this Thursday

Megan Walker #3 of the UConn Huskies (file photo) (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

HARTFORD — Tickets for the UConn Women taking on Tennessee on Thursday are on sale for as low as $5.

The game is scheduled for Thursday at the XL Center in Hartford at 7 p.m. Tickets are for sale for $5 at UConnhuskies.com.

If you’re buying online, it’s listed as a $3 ticket + $2.25 in fees, then buying online includes a $3 order charge and a $2 delivery charge bringing it to a total $10.25 for a ticket.

