× Tickets going for as low as $5 for UConn Women v. Tennessee this Thursday

HARTFORD — Tickets for the UConn Women taking on Tennessee on Thursday are on sale for as low as $5.

The game is scheduled for Thursday at the XL Center in Hartford at 7 p.m. Tickets are for sale for $5 at UConnhuskies.com.

If you’re buying online, it’s listed as a $3 ticket + $2.25 in fees, then buying online includes a $3 order charge and a $2 delivery charge bringing it to a total $10.25 for a ticket.

Also – 30 years ago today – Gampbell opened

30 years ago today, Gampel Pavilion opened its doors for the first time!#Gampel30 pic.twitter.com/6SwLqoQJzA — UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) January 21, 2020