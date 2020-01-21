UConn student dies after being found in lake on campus

STORRS — A UConn student was pronounced dead after being found in a lake on campus Monday

Tianyan Shang was discovered in Mirror Lake. Emergency crews tried to revive her but were unable to do so.

Tianyan, who was called Skyine by her friends excelled in math and was a member of the equestrian team. Officials said students could find resources to help them in their time of grief here, including and here.

Mirror Lake borders Rt. 195, across from Arjona Hall.

This is a developing story.