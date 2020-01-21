UConn student dies after being found in lake on campus

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Posted 12:07 PM, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 12:09PM, January 21, 2020

STORRS — A UConn student was pronounced dead after being found in a lake on campus Monday

Tianyan Shang was discovered in Mirror Lake. Emergency crews tried to revive her but were unable to do so.

Tianyan, who was called Skyine by her friends excelled in math and was a member of the equestrian team. Officials said students could find resources to help them in their time of grief here, including and here.

Mirror Lake borders Rt. 195, across from Arjona Hall.

This is a developing story.

 

