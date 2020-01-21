Ugly brawl breaks out at end of Kansas State-Kansas game

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Posted 10:20 PM, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 10:24PM, January 21, 2020

LAWRENCE, KANSAS - JANUARY 21: Silvio De Sousa #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks picks up a chair during a brawl as the game against the Kansas State Wildcats ends at Allen Fieldhouse on January 21, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kans. — Third-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter showdown with a wild melee behind the basket that included punches, shoving and at least one player picking up a stool.

The brawl started moments after the Jayhawks tried to dribble out the time on their 81-60 victory. Silvio De Sousa was stripped by the Wildcats’ DaJuan Gordon near midcourt and Gordon tried to go in for a layup.

The Jayhawks’ big man recovered and blocked his shot, sending Gordon to the floor, then stood over him barking. That triggered benches to empty and punches to be thrown.

