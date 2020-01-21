AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Vigil held for Hartford Super Motel 8 murder victim

Posted 10:37 PM, January 21, 2020, by

HARTFORD --The search continues for the suspect accused in a brutal killing in Hartford.

A 23-year-old man was found dead last week inside the Super 8 motel on January 12.

Family members of the victim joined community leaders at that motel for a vigil tonight.

The medical examiner says Kashnille Haye died from blunt force trauma to the head and face.

Loved ones are hoping and praying someone will come forward, and help police find the suspect responsible.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Hartford police at 860-722-8477.

