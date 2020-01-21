Weinstein trial opens, portraying ex-producer as predator

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Posted 7:25 AM, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 03:14PM, January 22, 2020

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial has begun in a landmark moment for the global #MeToo movement.

New York prosecutors painted him as a sexual predator who used his movie-magnate stature to abuse women in an opening statement Wednesday, while his lawyers sought to discredit the accusers and argue the encounters were consensual.

More than two years after allegations against Weinstein gave rise to #MeToo, the trial is seen as a key point in a global reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful men.

Weinstein said little as he arrived at a Manhattan court Wednesday, though when asked whether he believed he would have a fair trial, he said yes.

