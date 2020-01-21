WorkinCT: Golf all over the world, 365 days a year, without ever leaving Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE -- Connecticut golf- diehards never want the season to be cut short, but it's pretty tough given Connecticut's harsh winter climate.

Well, now a pair of local golf addicts have turned their personal passion into a thriving business... opening up golf to anyone, 365 days a year, at prestigious courses worldwide, without having to hop on a plane.

Open since November, Golf Lounge 18 in Orange uses Trackman technology, state of the art radar, used by the pros, that follows your ball in flight from start to finish within a virtual setting.

Groups book bays by the hour to do as they please:

Practice putt, get a lesson from a pro, hit the range, play more than 60 real life courses around the globe, from Texas to Scotland. .

The idea was cooked up by golf obsessed buddies who originally just wanted the technology inside their own basement so the season never stalled for them.

Needless to say they took it a step further, with an aggressive business strategy... scaling in a way to keep competition at bay.

Their first location opened in Fairfield in 2018. Their Orange location opened in the fall and another is coming to the Westchester mall next month.

They say having seen similar businesses pop up across the country... they wanted to corner the market in Connecticut.

And its not just for the experts- novices, kids, families, everyone is welcome. Golf Lounge 18 features a full bar pouring local craft beers... a kitchen serving up fresh pies... pool... music... and all the big games on several HDTV's.

Bays can be booked for between 45- and sixty bucks an hour... for more information check out: https://golflounge18.com/orange/

