Bed, Bath & Beyond set to close in Shelton

SHELTON — Bed, Bath, & Beyond released a list of stores that have or will close in 2020.

The Shelton location at 862 Bridgeport Avenue was one of those stores on the list set to close.

A spokesperson did say that most popular stores were given a multi-million dollar update.

“We’ve just given over 150 of our most popular stores a multi-million dollar update and are continually investing in our stores and digital platform to give customers an even better experience however they choose to shop with us,” Jessica Joyce