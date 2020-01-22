AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Bed, Bath & Beyond set to close in Shelton

Posted 6:04 PM, January 22, 2020, by

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SHELTON — Bed, Bath, & Beyond released a list of stores that have or will close in 2020.

The Shelton location at 862 Bridgeport Avenue was one of those stores on the list set to close.

A spokesperson did say that most popular stores were given a multi-million dollar update.

“We’ve just given over 150 of our most popular stores a multi-million dollar update and are continually investing in our stores and digital platform to give customers an even better experience however they choose to shop with us,” Jessica Joyce

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.