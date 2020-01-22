AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Coventry officer accused of ‘inappropriate electronic communications’ with a minor

Posted 6:29 PM, January 22, 2020, by

COVENTRY — Chief Mark Palmer of Coventry police confirmed that a complaint was filed against Sergeant Michael Hicks in September 2019.

The complaint alleges that Hicks had “inappropriate electronic communications” through Facebook with a minor.  Police said this occurred between 2012 and 2013.

Connecticut State Police Troop K launched a criminal investigation into the complaint. On January 22, the Rockville State’s Attorney said that the case without filing any charges.

Hicks was placed on administrative leave with pay on October 1, 2019. Palmer said that Hicks will remain on leave until the internal investigation.

“We take these allegations very seriously and will conduct a complete and thorough investigation into this matter,” said Palmer.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.