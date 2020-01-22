× Coventry officer accused of ‘inappropriate electronic communications’ with a minor

COVENTRY — Chief Mark Palmer of Coventry police confirmed that a complaint was filed against Sergeant Michael Hicks in September 2019.

The complaint alleges that Hicks had “inappropriate electronic communications” through Facebook with a minor. Police said this occurred between 2012 and 2013.

Connecticut State Police Troop K launched a criminal investigation into the complaint. On January 22, the Rockville State’s Attorney said that the case without filing any charges.

Hicks was placed on administrative leave with pay on October 1, 2019. Palmer said that Hicks will remain on leave until the internal investigation.

“We take these allegations very seriously and will conduct a complete and thorough investigation into this matter,” said Palmer.