AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Dave Matthews Band 2020 summer tour switches from Hartford to Mohegan Sun

Posted 3:49 PM, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 04:36PM, January 22, 2020

ST PAUL, MN - FEBRUARY 03: The Night Before Dave Matthews Band Presented by Entercom on February 3, 2018 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Entercom)

UNCASVILLE — For the first time in more than 20 years, The Dave Matthews Band will not be preforming at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford. Instead, the famed jam band will be playing at Mohegan Sun Arena.

DMB announced their 2020 summer tour dates on January 22. The tour will kick off in Connecticut on June 16 before making stops  in such places like Noblesville, IN, Chicago, IL, and Saratoga Springs, NY.

Tickets go on sale February 21 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on February 22 at 10:00 a.m., subject to availability.

For more information on the tour click here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.