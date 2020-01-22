× Dave Matthews Band 2020 summer tour switches from Hartford to Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE — For the first time in more than 20 years, The Dave Matthews Band will not be preforming at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford. Instead, the famed jam band will be playing at Mohegan Sun Arena.

DMB announced their 2020 summer tour dates on January 22. The tour will kick off in Connecticut on June 16 before making stops in such places like Noblesville, IN, Chicago, IL, and Saratoga Springs, NY.

Tickets go on sale February 21 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on February 22 at 10:00 a.m., subject to availability.

