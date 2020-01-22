Daytrippers: On track at the Connecticut River Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESSEX – It’s a 26 year tradition still heading down the tracks. Each year, the Connecticut River Museum in Essex puts on their electric train show. The entire top floor of the museum – about 1000 square feet – is taken up by trains and displays.

The steady hand behind the train show is Steve Cryan who spends weeks each year assembling the extensive displays.

“I’m running about 13 trains up here,” Cryan said. And then added the devil is in the details, the display pays homage to a number of Connecticut landmarks. “I built a scale model of a steamboat dock, there’s Clyde’s Cider Mill, and there’s the switch tower from Saybrook Junction.”

“I love the details,” said Gainor Davis, the executive director of the Connecticut River Museum. “He (Cryan) has all these things that just pique your curiosity.” Cryan added that the annual train layout he creates brings an added element, “everyone in here is smiling, unlike in the real world.”

The Holiday Train Show at the Connecticut River Museum runs through February 23rd.