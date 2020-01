× Deadly crash shuts down Whalley Avenue in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Whalley Avenue Wednesday evening.

Responding units arrived on scene at about 7:45 p.m. and immediately shut down a stretch of road between Winthrop and Norton Streets.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the wreck.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene.

Check back soon for new developments.