Eli Manning announces retirement after 16 seasons

Posted 5:42 PM, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 05:44PM, January 22, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants leaves the field after his teams loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — After 16 seasons with New York Giants, Eli Manning has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Manning was drafted number one overall by the San Diego Charges in 2004 but was traded to the Giants.

As part of the Giants, Manning help bring two Super Bowls to the organization. He is one of five players ever to win the Super Bowl MVP award twice.

Manning had the third longest starting streak for an NFL player with 210 games started. It was controversially broken in 2017.

