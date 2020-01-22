× Eli Manning announces retirement after 16 seasons

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — After 16 seasons with New York Giants, Eli Manning has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Manning was drafted number one overall by the San Diego Charges in 2004 but was traded to the Giants.

As part of the Giants, Manning help bring two Super Bowls to the organization. He is one of five players ever to win the Super Bowl MVP award twice.

Manning had the third longest starting streak for an NFL player with 210 games started. It was controversially broken in 2017.

No one did it better than 𝟏𝟎 #ThankYouEli pic.twitter.com/8PZCGMlnG9 — New York Giants (@Giants) January 22, 2020