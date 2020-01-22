× Fake Hartford school letter saying prom is canceled, has parents concerned

HARTFORD — A fake letter circulating through Facebook saying that prom had been canceled, has parents of Weaver High School concerned.

The letter explains that there was no longer enough money to host the graduation outside as well as there be no prom. It was then suggested that Weaver students read a book instead, “since reading is a more appropriate way to celebrate learning.”

Hartford Public School said that the letter it’s totally fake and posted an official statement on their Facebook page.

School officials tell FOX61 that the letter was an English class assignment written as an example of satire. Somehow the picture was posted to Facebook claiming to be from the principal.

School administrators are investigating the incident.

Read the letter by clicking the picture below: