Husband serenades his wife in moving video as she battles brain cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - You don't have to listen too long to notice there's something special happening. Newlyweds Ray and Roslyn Singleton are on a journey they never expected but found a way to embrace.

"To me, cancer is a blessing because it's my way of telling people that no matter what it is, it's going to be OK," Roslyn told WSOC.

Roslyn noticed changes with her health while she was serving in the Navy in 2008. By 2013, before she'd ever met Ray, she'd received her first diagnosis.

"The first round was more aggressive," she said. "The tumor was the size of an orange."

By 2016, when the couple first met, Roslyn was cancer free, and by 2018, the two were married. Then came October 2019.

"I wasn't expecting for it to come back because I was young, and I was taking care of myself," Roslyn said. "I don't eat pork. I was like, 'I'm doing good.'"

The cancer came back.

Throughout their journey, Ray has been using his love for music to encourage his wife and to calm himself.

He made an adorable video for her while sitting in the waiting room a few weeks ago before her second brain surgery -- just to make her smile.

"I was nervous and I was bored," Ray said. "When she comes out, I don't know if she'll be able to see this, but I want to make something for her that will make her smile after having her head cut open."

It did a lot more than that.

"It got to Shade Room," he said. "They've got 17 million followers on Instagram, and it went absolutely crazy. It went crazy!"

The song in Ray's tribute is from Grammy-nominated artist Daniel Caesar. His management team contacted the couple and shared how their video inspired him. From there, they also extended an invitation to the international music festival Coachella.

"I told my pastor and God in front of a lot of people, 'I'm with her through sickness and health,' and this is just a part of that," Ray said.

The couple has a long road ahead as Roslyn continues treatments, but they take comfort in knowing their together.

"It's like now, he just -- he makes it OK," Roslyn said.