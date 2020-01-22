In Manchester, Fire vs. Police throwdown for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Manchester – A chicken wing challenge pitted the Manchester Fire Department vs. The Manchester Police Department and, in this completion, both sides won.

Stop & Shop on West Middle Turnpike held the wing eating competition giving $1000 to the winners and $250 for the runner up. Lt. Matt Leroux, a veteran Manchester firefighter took on police officer Ricardo Tavares, and after the final whistle, Leroux put away 2.76 pounds of wings in five minutes for the win.

“Any time we can help and especially when we do it against the police who we work with hand and hand all the time, it’s a good time,” Leroux said.

Officer Tavares, who put away a respectable two pounds of chicken wings said, “I really enjoyed it.” He then added, “I just ate as much as I could in five minutes.”

Tavares won $250 from Stop & Shop and the Manchester Police will donate that to the family of a fellow officer in a battle against cancer. The Manchester Fire Department gave their $1000 dollar first prize to town charity “Rebuilding Together”.

