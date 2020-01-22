× Mayor Bronin nominates interim Hartford police chief for the job

HARTFORD — Mayor Luke Bronin has nominated Interim Police Chief Jason Thody for the permanent job. The nomination Wednesday is subject to confirmation by the city council.

Bronin said a town hall meeting to discuss his nomination will be held next week.

Bronin says continuity of leadership would be best for the department and city and he has been impressed by Thody’s commitment to building a culture of professionalism and accountability.

Thody was appointed interim chief in April when former Chief David Rosado took a private sector job.