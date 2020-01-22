Meal House: The Best Low-FODMAP Fried Rice

Recipe by goodnessgraciousliving.com. More information here.
The Best Low-FODMAP Fried Rice Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 cup instant rice dry
- 1 cup water
- 2 Tbsp sesame oil
- 2 Tbsp garlic infused oil or olive oil
- 3 Tbsp spring onion/scallion chopped (using only the green part)
- 1 ½ cup frozen peas and carrots
- 1 ½ Tbsp soy sauce (have extra on hand to season to taste)
- 2 eggs
- Optional add-ins: shredded chicken cooked shrimp, pan-fried tofu
Instructions
Cook rice according to the package direction.
While the rice is cooking, heat a large pan or wok with the olive oil and scramble the eggs.
Remove the eggs from the pan and set aside.
Add the sesame oil to the pan and sauté the peas, carrots, and scallions until tender.
Add rice and eggs into the pan. Drizzle in the soy sauce and mix until coated. Taste and add more if necessary. Add optional proteins in, blend in, and serve immediately.