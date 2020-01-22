AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Mets pick Luis Rojas to replace Carlos Beltrán as manager

January 22, 2020

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 21: Luis Rojas #60 of the New York Mets poses for a photo on Photo Day at First Data Field on February 21, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY — The New York Mets are working to finalize a multiyear agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas to make him their manager.

Rojas would replace Carlos Beltrán, who was let go last week before managing a single game in the fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

The 38-year-old Rojas is the son of former Montreal Expos and San Francisco Giants manager Felipe Alou and the brother of ex-big league outfielder Moises Alou.

The former minor league skipper has been with the Mets organization since 2007 but had never coached in the majors before joining Mickey Callaway’s staff last season.

