Mets pick Luis Rojas to replace Carlos Beltrán as manager

NEW YORK CITY — The New York Mets are working to finalize a multiyear agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas to make him their manager.

Rojas would replace Carlos Beltrán, who was let go last week before managing a single game in the fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

The 38-year-old Rojas is the son of former Montreal Expos and San Francisco Giants manager Felipe Alou and the brother of ex-big league outfielder Moises Alou.

The former minor league skipper has been with the Mets organization since 2007 but had never coached in the majors before joining Mickey Callaway’s staff last season.