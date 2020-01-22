× Mets tab Luis Rojas to replace Carlos Beltran as manager

NEW YORK – General manager Brodie Van Wagenen says the New York Mets are finalizing a multiyear agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas to make him the team’s new manager.

Rojas would replace Carlos Beltran, who left the team last week before managing a single game in the fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

The 38-year-old Rojas is the son of former Montreal Expos and San Francisco Giants manager Felipe Alou and the brother of former big leaguer Moises Alou. The former minor league manager has been with the organization since 2007 but had never coached in the majors before joining fired skipper Mickey Callaway’s staff last season.