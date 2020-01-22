× MGM names new executive to lead Massachusetts casino

SPRINGFIELD — MGM has named a new executive to lead its Massachusetts casino.

The Las Vegas-based company announced Tuesday that Chris Kelley will serve as president and chief operating officer of MGM Springfield.

Kelley previously served as president of MGM Northfield Park in Ohio and vice president of MGM Grand Detroit.

He replaces Michael Mathis, who shepherded the $960-million, 14-acre downtown Springfield hotel, casino and entertainment complex through its development, construction and opening in August 2018.

The announcement comes as MGM Springfield continues to struggle to meet its lofty revenue projections.