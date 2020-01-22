× Milford police trying identify man who made threats to blow up police station

MILFORD — Police have released photos of a man they said made threats of violence against police on Sunday.

Police said the suspect in the pictures below entered into a common hallway of a River Steet apartment complex and left threatening messages, “ISIS we will kill cops!” “Milford Police Stratford Police ISIS you got our guy in Shelton this is the beginning.”

Threatening messages were also left on additional River St buildings stating “Declare war against police ha ha ha ha ha” and “ISIS will blow up the Milford police station run my prints pigs!! I’m smiling for the camera yes I am.”

Anyone able to identify the subject is asked to contact Det. Rick Mahoney at 203-783-4727 or via email at rmahoney@milfordct.gov.