× Penn State suspends fraternity amid investigation into sexual assault allegation

Penn State University officials placed a fraternity chapter on interim suspension as the university and police investigate allegations of a sexual assault.

The assault is reported to have occurred at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity in State College on January 15 and was reported to the university’s police department via an online submission on Tuesday morning, according to the campus-sponsored Timely Warning site.

The victim, reported to be a student, told a third party about being sexually assaulted by four unidentified fraternity brothers, the site said. It is unclear whether the alleged assailants are affiliated with Alpha Epsilon Pi.

The Timely Warning website allows students to notify campus police of alleged incidents, and police then receive an email of the account, a person who answered the phone in the campus police station told CNN.

Penn State University spokeswoman Lisa Powers said State College police and the university are investigating the allegation.

“Penn State is committed to the safety and well-being of all students in our community and takes allegations of sexual misconduct seriously,” she said in a statement.

The Phi Sigma Delta Sigma chapter of the fraternity is on interim suspension, and Alpha Epsilon Pi’s national organization has been notified and is cooperating, a statement from the school said. The university said additional sanctions may result depending on the outcome of the inquiries.

According to the university, the suspension means Alpha Epsilon Pi loses all privileges given to recognized student organizations, like membership recruitment, new member activities, participation in university-wide functions and hosting social events.

Jonathan Pierce, a spokesman for the national Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, said in a statement the organization is cooperating with the investigations.

“Obviously, the alleged incident is absolutely antithetical to our fraternity’s ideals and values. We will provide more comment upon the conclusion of the investigations,” Pierce said in the statement.

.