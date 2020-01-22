AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty, accused of punching teenager

Posted 5:06 PM, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 06:15PM, January 22, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 07: Mascot Gritty of the Philadelphia Flyers watches the game against the Ottawa Senators in the third period at Wells Fargo Center on December 7, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Flyers won 4-3. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — Gritty, the famed Philadelphia Flyers mascot, was accused of punching a 13-year-old boy.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Chris Greenwell took his son to an exclusive event for season ticket holders at the Wells Fargo Center in November 2019.

During this time, Gritty allegedly punched Greenwell’s son in the back.

The company that owns the Flyers, Comcast Spectator, said that an investigation was conducted but could not verify Greenwell’s account.

Greenwell filed a complaint to police on Tuesday. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The 22-year season ticket holder said he is dumping his tickets.

