Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty, accused of punching teenager

PHILADELPHIA — Gritty, the famed Philadelphia Flyers mascot, was accused of punching a 13-year-old boy.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Chris Greenwell took his son to an exclusive event for season ticket holders at the Wells Fargo Center in November 2019.

During this time, Gritty allegedly punched Greenwell’s son in the back.

The company that owns the Flyers, Comcast Spectator, said that an investigation was conducted but could not verify Greenwell’s account.

Greenwell filed a complaint to police on Tuesday. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The 22-year season ticket holder said he is dumping his tickets.

