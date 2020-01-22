AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Police: One dead, multiple people shot in downtown Seattle

Posted 8:46 PM, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 09:38PM, January 22, 2020

SEATTLE — Police say multiple people have been shot in downtown Seattle.

The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter that officers were investigating a shooting near a heavily trafficked area of downtown.

The Seattle Fire Department says six people were shot downtown Wednesday night, and one of those people has died.

Police say the suspect fled and police were searching for him. It’s the third shooting in downtown Seattle in two days.

