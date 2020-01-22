× Police: One dead, multiple people shot in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Police say multiple people have been shot in downtown Seattle.

The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter that officers were investigating a shooting near a heavily trafficked area of downtown.

The Seattle Fire Department says six people were shot downtown Wednesday night, and one of those people has died.

Police say the suspect fled and police were searching for him. It’s the third shooting in downtown Seattle in two days.

Officers investigating shooting near 4th and Pine. Multiple victims. The suspect has fled, and police are searching for him. Officers and medics are providing first aid to the injured. Additional information to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020