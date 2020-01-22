× Prosecutor says Fotis Dulos violated release by taking items from Jennifer Dulos’ memorial

STAMFORD — State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo filed a request January 22 for a judge to modify Fotis Dulos’ conditions of release.

According to the Stamford Advocate, Fotis was seen exiting his car near his Jefferson Crossing home last week and taking items from a memorial dedicated to his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos.

Fotis was released on $6 million bond after being accused of murder in connection with Jennifer’s disappearance. Michelle Troconis and Kent Mawhinney were also arrested in connection with the investigation.

Jennifer has been missing since May 24, 2019.