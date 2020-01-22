× Rembrandt portrait of son coming to Connecticut

HARTFORD — A Rembrandt portrait that hasn’t been exhibited in the U.S. in more than half a century is coming to a Connecticut museum.

“Titus in a Monk’s Habit” will be on exhibit at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford from Feb. 1 to April 30.

The portrait is the Dutch artist’s teenage son in 1660. It will come to the museum on loan from the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.

The museum said Rembrandt van Rijn created the artwork at a crucial moment in his late career when he was revamping his business as a painter and recovering from bankruptcy.

