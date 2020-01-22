AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Silver Alert issued for missing 82 year old from Old Saybrook

Posted 8:56 PM, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 09:21PM, January 22, 2020

OLD SAYBROOK — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday night for a missing 82-year-old.

Police said that Daniel Coughlin is believed to be driving a gray 2015 Subaru Forester MA 965VY6.

Coughlin was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey pants, and a green winter coat. Coughlin has grey hair, brown eyes, and is 5’11”.

If you have any information on where Coughlin is, please call Old Saybrook police at 860-395-3142.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.