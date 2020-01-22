× Silver Alert issued for missing 82 year old from Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday night for a missing 82-year-old.

Police said that Daniel Coughlin is believed to be driving a gray 2015 Subaru Forester MA 965VY6.

Coughlin was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey pants, and a green winter coat. Coughlin has grey hair, brown eyes, and is 5’11”.

If you have any information on where Coughlin is, please call Old Saybrook police at 860-395-3142.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.