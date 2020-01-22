Sunny, temps in the 30s Wednesday; Tracking warming trend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week will stay quiet in the weather department with a stretch of sunny days and a slow warming trend.

We still have one more cold night with lows in the single digits and teens. Then temperatures will rebound into the mid-upper 30s. That warming trend will continue Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s and a fair amount of sunshine.

Our dry streak ends this weekend when we’re on the WEATHER WATCH for rain and snow this weekend. How much of each will likely depend on location, location, location!

Elevation will play a major role with more snow potential in the hills and less/none in the valleys and shoreline. This could change so far in advance but we wanted to give you an idea of what we’re thinking so far.

Both days this weekend could be wet/white and will likely impact travel plans. But the brunt of the storm will likely be centered around Saturday with lingering impacts into Sunday. As we get closer to the event, we learn a little more each day. Check this spot for updates.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sunny. High: Mid-upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: Low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Chance for rain/snow/mix. High: 35-42.

SUNDAY: Chance for rain/snow/mix. High: 35-42.

MONDAY: Clearing. High: Upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 30s.

