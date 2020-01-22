AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Terry Jones, ‘Monty Python’ star, dead at 77

Posted 8:40 AM, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 08:45AM, January 22, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Actor Terry Jones attends "A Liar's Autobiography" premiere during the 56th BFI London Film Festival at the Empire Leicester Square on October 16, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for BFI)

Monty Python” star Terry Jones has died aged 77, Britain’s PA Media news agency has reported, citing his agent.

Jones was a member of the much-loved British comedy group and also directed a number of its most popular films, including “Life of Brian” and “The Meaning of Life.”

In recent years he had battled primary progressive aphasia, a rare form of dementia that affects speech. He died on Saturday evening with his wife by his side, his family said in a statement.

“Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in North London,” the statement said.

“We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.”

Related Story
Dwayne Johnson reveals cause of dad’s ‘quick’ death, thanks fans for support

Jones was known for playing a variety of roles in the surrealistic comedy troupe, including a number of female characters, and uttered perhaps its most famous line — “He’s not the Messiah, he’s a very naughty boy!” — while playing Brian’s mother in their classic 1979 satire on religion.

He went on to write historical non-fiction books and hosted several documentaries after the group split up in the 1980s, and wrote the screenplay to the 1986 fantasy film “Labyrinth,” starring David Bowie.

“His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programmes, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath,” the statement added. “We hope that this disease will one day be eradicated entirely.”

The world of entertainment paid tribute to Jones on Wednesday.

Actor and comedian Stephen Fry tweeted: “Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammelled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind.”

Jones’ “Monty Python” co-star, Michael Palin, told PA: “Terry was one of my closest, most valued friends. He was kind, generous, supportive and passionate about living life to the full.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.