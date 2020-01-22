Two Excedrin products temporarily discontinued, company says

Pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline says it has temporarily discontinued two types of Excedrin items as a precautionary measure.

The company has suspended production and distribution of its Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine products, it said.

“Through routine quality control and assurance measures, we discovered inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients for Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets and Geltabs, and Excedrin Migraine Caplets and Geltabs,” it said in a statement to CNN.

The company does not believe that the product poses a safety risk to consumers but has voluntarily implemented the measure as a precaution, it said.

“We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but at this point in time cannot confirm a definite date as to when supply will resume,” it said. “Other Excedrin products are available along with other pain-relieving drugs, but dosages may differ. Consumers should consult their pharmacist for the most suitable alternative product.”

GlaxoSmithKline described it as a short term issue, saying it expects production to resume shortly.