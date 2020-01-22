Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX 61 News At 4
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Sports
Mornings
HOPE
Contests
Business
CT Home
Events
MRR
Drone Zone
Traffic
Weather
37°
37°
Low
14°
High
38°
Thu
22°
42°
Fri
30°
46°
Sat
37°
41°
See complete forecast
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?
What’s in the Sauce? Enter your sauce recipe for a chance to win
Posted 4:31 PM, January 22, 2020, by
FOX 61 Staff
,
Updated at 04:47PM, January 22, 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
×
What’s in the Sauce? Enter your sauce recipe for a chance to win
41.765441
-72.687163
Popular
Texting scam disguises itself as delivery notification from Amazon, FedEx, according to reports
UConn student dies after being found in lake on campus
Man strangles coyote to death after it attacks his son
Savings Bank of Danbury files motion of appointment against Fotis Dulos’ construction company
Latest News
What’s in the Sauce? Enter your sauce recipe for a chance to win
Fake Hartford school letter saying prom is canceled, has parents concerned
First fires, then floods. Now Australians need to watch out for deadly funnel-web spiders
Couple’s surprise baby shower proposal goes viral, captures hearts
Cooking
Meal House: Spicy Tofu Lettuce Wraps
Cooking
Meal House: The Best Low-FODMAP Fried Rice
News
New Year’s treat: $6 meal deal at DQ on Monday
News
Pringles unveils turducken-flavored chips for an even crispier Thanksgiving feast
News
How long are Thanksgiving leftovers good for?
Cooking
Meal House: Seared scallop truffle vinaigrette
Foodie Friday
Foodie Friday: Roma Ristorante in Watertown
News
Australian police find $200 million of meth hidden inside Sriracha bottles
News
Taco Bell wants you to take its tacos, stick ’em in a blender, and serve them as bisque this Thanksgiving
News
PALs 26th Annual Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway
News
PD: Worker assaulted at Trumbull Mall
Foodie Friday
Foodie Friday: Pure Alchemy Conscious Cafe in Wallingford
Foodie Friday
Foodie Friday: Breakfast Nook in North Haven
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.