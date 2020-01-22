AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Winner of Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio claims prize

Posted 3:01 PM, January 22, 2020, by

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — The winner of the $375 million Mega Millions jackpot in Ohio has claimed their prize.

The ticket, which is the largest Ohio Lottery prize ever won, was sold at a Giant Eagle store in Mentor, a suburb of Cleveland.

The prize was claimed by “The Great Hope Trust.”

The winning numbers were 22, 30, 53, 5, 56 and 16. The store received a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, which has a cash value of $251.5 million.

The last Mega Millions winning ticket in Ohio was sold in Moraine in May 2018. That jackpot was worth $142 million and was claimed by a trust.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.