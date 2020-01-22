× WWE Road to Wrestlemania coming to MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD — The WWE is coming to Springfield, Massachusetts this March!

WWE Live will return to MassMutual Center this March as WWE Superstars step into the ring to prepare for the entertainment extravaganza that is Wrestlemania. WWE Road to Wrestlemania will arrive in Springfield on Saturday, March 21.

The event will feature WWE Superstars, a Women’s Championship Match and a Six Man Tag Team Match.

Tickets on sale Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 am on www.MassMutualCenter.com and at the MassMutual Center Box Office. WWE Road to Wrestlemania will kick off at 7:30 pm! Ticket prices range from $15 to $100 (prices do not reflect any facility fees or convenience charges).

You can learn more on the WWE’s website.