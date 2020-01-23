1 dead, 7 wounded in downtown Seattle shooting

SEATTLE — Police say multiple people opened fire in the busiest part of downtown Seattle during the Wednesday evening commute, killing one person and wounding seven others.

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said authorities began receiving calls about multiple gunshot victims at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

He says one person was found dead and that five others were taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center by fire and medical personnel. Fire officials and a hospital spokeswoman said later Wednesday that a total of seven people were being treated there for gunshot wounds.

Police Chief Carmen Best says based on video from the scene, multiple shooters were involved and that shots rang out after a dispute. No arrests have been made.