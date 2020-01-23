× Annabella Sciorra: Harvey Weinstein held me down, raped me

NEW YORK — Actress Annabella Sciorra is confronting Harvey Weinstein at his New York City rape trial.

With her voice quivering, Sciorra testified Thursday about an accusation she kept largelty private for decades: That Weinstein pushed his way into her apartment, pinned her to a bed and raped her in the early 1990s.

It’s the first of several expected confrontations between Weinstein and his accusers at a watershed trial for the #MeToo movement. He has insisted any sexual encounters were consensual.

Weinstein is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on a former “Project Runway” production assistant in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in 2013.