AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Annabella Sciorra: Harvey Weinstein held me down, raped me

Posted 11:57 AM, January 23, 2020, by

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Actor Annabella Sciorra attends the opening night of the MoMA film series "Abel Ferrara Unrated" at MoMA on May 1, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art)

NEW YORK — Actress Annabella Sciorra is confronting Harvey Weinstein at his New York City rape trial.

With her voice quivering, Sciorra testified Thursday about an accusation she kept largelty private for decades: That Weinstein pushed his way into her apartment, pinned her to a bed and raped her in the early 1990s.

It’s the first of several expected confrontations between Weinstein and his accusers at a watershed trial for the #MeToo movement. He has insisted any sexual encounters were consensual.

Weinstein is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on a former “Project Runway” production assistant in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in 2013.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.