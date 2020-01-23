As the Super Bowl nears, talking baseball in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- While Super Bowl 54 kicks off next Sunday, Thursday was all about Baseball, at least in Hartford.

Dunkin Donuts Park played host to about 250 fans and supporters for the fourth annual "Hot Stove" luncheon, a chance to get back into the Baseball spirit.

"We are ready for Baseball all year round," said Mike Abramson, the general manager of the Yard Goats.

For 2020, the Yard Goats introduced Chris Denorfia and the new manager of the Yard Goats. Denorfia, who played for the San Diego Padres among other MLB teams, is a Southington native who starred at Choate in high school.

Jeff Dooley, the Yard Goats broadcaster and head of public relations said, "this is the real kickoff to the baseball season."

Opening day at Dunkin Donuts Park is April 9th.