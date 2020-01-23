× Autopsy results for Todt family released

ORLANDO, Fl. – Autopsy results released by officials detail what happened to the members of the Todt family in their last hours.

Officials said Megan Todt was stabbed twice. Her sons Aleksander, 13, Tyler, 11, were each stabbed once. The report did not list anything for Zoe, 4.

In all cases, the cause of death is still pending.

Authorities in Florida have charged Anthony Todt with killing his wife, their three young children and a dog in an affluent suburb near Walt Disney World.

Osceola County’s sheriff on Wednesday said that Todt faces homicide charges for the deaths of his wife and their three children.

The sheriff says that Todt confessed to the slayings and was cooperating with detectives.

The bodies were discovered last week in Celebration, a community located near Disney World. Authorities believe the victims were killed in late December. Todt had a physical therapy practice in Connecticut.