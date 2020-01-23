× Community to honor slain Todt family at candlelight vigil in Colchester

COLCHESTER — A community is coming together to remember the family of a former Colchester resident, Tony Todt who confessed to killing them in Celebration, Florida.

While police were serving an arrest warrant for Todt and conducting a safety check of the Florida home, officers discovered four dead individuals. Todt was immediately detained and detectives served a search warrant.

Officials identified the deceased victims as his wife, 42-year-old Megan Todt, along with their three children 13-year-old Alex, 11-year-old Tyler and 4-year-old Zoe. Police also say Todt also killed the family dog.

The family will be honored Friday at 6 p.m. at a candlelight vigil on the Colchester Town Green located at 80 Main Street.

The event was initially scheduled for Saturday, but was moved do to impending heavy rain.

Friends, family and supporters are encouraged to bring their own candles, or use cell phone flashlights.

The vigil is being organized by the staff of Family Physical Therapy, where Tony Todt was physical therapist and operator.