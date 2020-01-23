AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Connecticut Ice festival to showcase college hockey programs

January 23, 2020

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s four Division I college hockey programs face off in a tournament this weekend that has been years in the making.

Yale, Quinnipiac, UConn and Sacred Heart headline the first Connecticut Ice festival in Bridgeport.

The festival also will include high school and youth games, a mites jamboree and clinics run by USA Hockey.

The schools have been talking for more than a decade about putting on a tournament similar to Boston’s Beanpot in an effort to raise the profile of college hockey in Connecticut and engage young athletes.

