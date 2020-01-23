An employee works at a marijuana plant greenhouse near Empalme Olmos, Canelones department, Uruguay on August 23, 2018. - Uruguay, a pioneer country in the regulation of the market of cannabis, now goes for the incorporation of the plant in typical products such as the yerba mate, used to make a tea beverage known as mate. (Photo by Miguel ROJO / AFP) (Photo credit should read MIGUEL ROJO/AFP/Getty Images)
Connecticut lawmakers to revisit legal pot in new session
HARTFORD — Connecticut lawmakers plant to revisit the idea of allowing recreational use of marijuana among individuals 21 and over in the new legislative session.
But it remains questionable whether 2020 will be the year a bill clears the full General Assembly. The new session opens Feb. 5.
Opponents, however, argue if there were enough support among legislators for the bill, it would have been passed already.
Senate Democrats on Thursday announced their caucus’ plans to push again for legislation that regulates and taxes cannabis, including an initial, special sales tax of 25% on top of the regular 6.35% sales tax.