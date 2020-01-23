× Connecticut lawmakers to revisit legal pot in new session

HARTFORD — Connecticut lawmakers plant to revisit the idea of allowing recreational use of marijuana among individuals 21 and over in the new legislative session.

But it remains questionable whether 2020 will be the year a bill clears the full General Assembly. The new session opens Feb. 5.

Opponents, however, argue if there were enough support among legislators for the bill, it would have been passed already.

Senate Democrats on Thursday announced their caucus’ plans to push again for legislation that regulates and taxes cannabis, including an initial, special sales tax of 25% on top of the regular 6.35% sales tax.