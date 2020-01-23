Day 2 of Richard Dabate motion hearing

abate

Thursday, the audio of that interview was played in the courtroom, following a brief cross examination of an officer involved in the case.

In the audio, we hear details surroundng the death of Connie Dabate.

Connie died from a gunshot to the head in 2015. Richard told police a masked man entered their Ellington home, shot his wife and tied him up before fleeing.

While listening to the audio, the courtroom hears from Richard what he says he say the moments before his wife was killed.

Richard Dabate said, "I would say I was about 3 feet from her, his arm was out and he was pointing the gun at Connie’s head, I was about 4 feet from him and running, I mean that’s why I was there, when I first got there I was in motion and then I heard the bang and I think I, myself just dropped."

His attorney is also asking to move the case out the area and exclude Ellington residents from the jury selection, citing the amount of media attention the case received and a newspaper article he believes will hinder Dabate’s chances of a fair trial.

The hearing is set to continue Friday at 9:30 a.m.