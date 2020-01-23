× Details released for funeral services for Orange fire marshal

ORANGE — Details for funeral services for Fire Marshal Tim Smith have been released by Orange firefighters

Smith died in a car crash Sunday.

Fellow firefighters will honor Smith Friday at the Cody White Funeral Home in Milford and hold a procession to the Holy Infant Church in Orange for his funeral on Saturday.

Smith’s wake will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Cody White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford.

The group said in a statement:

Except for on-duty personnel, those attending the wake are asked to enter from the rear of the building. On-duty personnel can enter the front of the funeral home. They will be escorted to the front of the line so they can pay their respects and get back on duty.

Parking arrangements are:

The Cody-White parking lot is reserved for the family and handicapped guests.

The public and individual firefighters are asked to park in the Milford Senior Center lot on Jepson Drive. If the Jepson Drive lot fills up, additional parking will be available behind the Milford courthouse, 14 W. River St. A shuttle bus will run between those locations and the funeral home.

Berchem Moses PC, attorneys, have made available their parking lot at 75 Broad St. It is designated for public safety chiefs with official cars and municipal officials.

On-duty personnel can park their vehicles on the eastbound side of Broad Street opposite the funeral home.

Because of the number of people expected, Nelson Ambulance will have an EMS unit standing by and Milford Fire will have their canteen truck available.

Smith’s life will be celebrated at a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Road in Orange. Smith’s body will be carried to the church on the back of an Orange fire engine and accompanied by other apparatus from the Orange Fire Department, the Orange Fire Marshal’s Office and the family.

The procession, escorted by Milford and Orange police, will leave Cody White about 9:15 a.m. It will travel down South Broad Street to New Haven Avenue and turn onto Prospect Street to North Street. From North Street, it will proceed across the Boston Post Road to Orange Avenue and down to Burnt Plains Road. From Burnt Plains Road, the procession will turn on to Old Tavern Road and proceed to Orange Center Road.

At Orange Center, the procession will turn right and head to Boston Post Road, where it will turn left. The line of vehicles will pass Orange Volunteer Fire Department Station 2, where Smith’s office was located. When the line reaches Racebrook Road, it will turn left and head to Holy Infant Church.

Fire officials say the procession is limited to Orange apparatus, the police escort and family vehicles. Visiting apparatus are asked to go directly to the Holy Infant Church, where parking will be available for apparatus and guest cars. If additional parking is needed, it will be available at Saint Barbara’s Church. Parking and a shuttle bus are also available at Racebrook Country Club, 246 Derby Ave. Personnel will be on scene to direct guests to parking.

There is no graveside service. A repast is scheduled after the funeral at the Racebrook Country Club.

