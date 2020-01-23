× Fotis Dulos’ attorney expected to waive rights to probable cause hearing

STAMFORD — Fotis Dulos’s defense attorney, Norm Pattis, plans on waiving his rights to a probable cause hearing.

Pattis had stated he wants to get the trial started as soon as possible, and hoping to get started as soon as September. Dulos has been charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber-Dulos.

State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo filed a request January 22 for a judge to modify Fotis Dulos’ conditions of release.

According to the Stamford Advocate, Fotis was seen exiting his car near his Jefferson Crossing home in Farmington last week and taking items from a memorial dedicated to his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos.

Jennifer has been missing since May 24, 2019.

Currently, Dulos is on house arrest in Farmington.

Today’s hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Stamford Superior Court.