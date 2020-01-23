AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Greenwich Police issue alert for missing teen

Posted 3:16 PM, January 23, 2020, by

GREENWICH – Greenwich Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Delvin Gustamar, 18, was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday. He may be staying with friends in the area.

Delvin is a black male who is approximately 5’5” tall and weighs about 140 lbs.

Anyone with information please contact Det. John King at (203) 622-8052 or call our tip line at (203) 622-3333 or send us a message at tips@greenwichct.org.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.