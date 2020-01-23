× Greenwich Police issue alert for missing teen

GREENWICH – Greenwich Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Delvin Gustamar, 18, was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday. He may be staying with friends in the area.

Delvin is a black male who is approximately 5’5” tall and weighs about 140 lbs.

Anyone with information please contact Det. John King at (203) 622-8052 or call our tip line at (203) 622-3333 or send us a message at tips@greenwichct.org.