Groups from state head to Washington DC for March for Life

MERIDEN -- Just under a week after pro-choice advocates marched on Capitol Hill for the Women’s March, pro-life advocates are taking part in the March for Life.

Students from Connecticut left home to join tens of thousands of people in Washington D.C.

"When you get there there’s just such a presence that you can’t describe," said Sarah Lynch of Watertown.

"It’s all many, many, young people from our country," said Sister Suzanne Gross of the pro-life ministry for the Archdiocese of Hartford. "So much activity, so much enthusiasm, about life. and it’s not a time for people to judge people, it’s not a time for people to do anything but to celebrate life," she said.

The march takes place around the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision in Roe versus Wade, which made abortion legal in all 50 states.

"It’s really peaceful for something that’s so large and such a big march. There’s a lot of really positive energy there and everybody is just really happy to be there and be supporting this," said Sammi Bray of Southington.

The group that left from the Franciscan Life Center here in Meriden this year, is one of the biggest to ever do so.

"We started with one bus, two buses, last year we had four and this year we had the response to have five tourist buses, that’s what we take down," said Gross.

Those who have been to the march before, say it’s an experience they’re happy to share with their peers.

"It’s amazing it just makes it that much better because you have your friends, your family there supporting you with you for the same reason and it makes it that much more special," said Michael Ferraro of Bristol.