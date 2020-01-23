New Haven congresswoman Rosa DeLauro proposing legal aid for some of those being evicted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN - According to a study, conducted by Princeton University, of the five cities in the Northeast with the highest eviction rates, four of them are in Connecticut.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-Connecticut) is trying to do something about that. She was in New Haven City Hall Thursday to re-introduce what’s known as the Eviction Prevention Act.

“It would allow the U.S. Attorney General to authorize $125 million in grants to states, counties and cities to provide people with representation by an attorney any eviction cases,” said DeLauro.

But, one must qualify for the assistance.

If their income is lower than 125% of the federal poverty level, renters qualify under the proposed bill.

And, in New Haven, that means you must earn less than $32,188 a year as family of four.

“It’s done a whole lot to us,” said Phyllis Johnson, of New Haven, about her evictions.

She is among the many New Haven renters that could not afford an attorney to help her through eviction proceedings. So, she and her grandchildren ended up homeless for a month.

”We rode up and down the highway,” Johnson said. “My car was all broken down. It was overheating, which was a very unsafe manner.”

Currently, she’s being represented by New Haven Legal Assistance, which is overloaded with cases.

“It was a good example of what a difference having a landlord could make because we solved the problem, not just for her, but for her landlord as well,” said Amy Eppler-Epstein of New Haven Legal Assistance.

And congresswoman DeLauro says fighting an eviction, without a lawyer, is a rigged game.

DeLauro noted, “An estimated 90% of landlords have legal representative representation in an eviction lawsuit. Only 10% of tenants do.”

She says three factors have caused this crisis: a shortage in housing supply, rising rents, and incomes that aren’t rising enough.

DeLauro believes this bill will pass out of the house over the next several months before moving on to the Senate.