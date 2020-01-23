× Pedestrian killed in Glastonbury hit-and-run, police investigating

GLASTONBURY — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Griswold Street Thursday afternoon.

The accident occurred just after noon and the vehicle evaded the scene, according to officers. Police said it was an older woman in her 80s who was struck.

Police released details about a vehicle and suspect they were looking for but later retracted it, saying they were in error.

Police say Griswold Street between Candlewood Road and Spring Street Extension is closed until further notice while the Metro Traffic reconstruction team investigates the accident.

Residents are urged to avoid the area.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with any information is asked to contact Glastonbury PD at 860-633-8301.