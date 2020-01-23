× Seattle shooting leaves 1 person dead and 5 others injured. Now police want the public’s help

Authorities are searching for a gunman after one person was killed and others injured in a shooting in downtown Seattle.

The shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon near Fourth Avenue and Pine Street, near Westlake Park, police tweeted.

The person who died in the shooting has not been publicly identified.

Of the five people wounded, three remained hospitalized Thursday morning at Harborview Medical Center, spokeswoman Susan Gregg said.

A 9-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man are both in satisfactory condition, and a 55-year-old woman is in serious condition, Gregg said.

The suspect appears to have been a “lone shooter,” Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said.

Authorities ask anyone with information — especially anyone with photo or video evidence of the shooting — to contact police or upload any digital evidence through an online portal.

Christina Cuthbertson, who lives nearby, told CNN she heard gunshots and people running away.

“Then, minutes later, you see tons of cop cars coming,” Cuthbertson said. “We are told to not leave the building right now.”

Wednesday’s shooting comes a day after a 55-year-old man died in a shooting near the same intersection, CNN affiliate KCPQ reported.

Chief Best told reporters no information connects the shootings at this point.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee expressed his condolences Wednesday night, tweeting “I am sick for those impacted by the gun violence in Seattle tonight.”