Southington man arrested, charged with possessing child pornography

SOUTHINGTON — Police say they arrested a Southington man on an outstanding warrant on January 14th.

The warrant reportedly charged 67-year-old Philip Graveline with possession of child pornography 2nd degree. Police said they received a tip which led to a search warrant. According to police, they found in excess of 300 images considered child pornography on his computer.

Graveline was held on a pending $250,000 and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Court.