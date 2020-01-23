Southington man arrested, charged with possessing child pornography

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Posted 9:08 AM, January 23, 2020, by

SOUTHINGTON — Police say they arrested a Southington man on an outstanding warrant on January 14th.

The warrant reportedly charged 67-year-old Philip Graveline with possession of child pornography 2nd degree. Police said they received a tip which led to a search warrant. According to police, they found in excess of 300 images considered child pornography on his computer.

Graveline was held on a pending $250,000 and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Court.

